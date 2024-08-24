Sting reunites with former WWE Royal Rumble winner ahead of AEW All In

Newer fans of professional wrestling know Sting from his work in the WWE and most recently, AEW. However, in the '80s and '90s, he was wrestling for WCW and was also one of the biggest attractions in the promotion. Furthermore, he and the legendary Lex Luger.

Sting and Lex Luger joined forces in 1988 to participate in the Jim Crockett Sr. Memorial Cup Tag Team Tournament. They were not favorites to win the contest, however, they proved everyone wrong by triumphing over Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard in the final. Their friendship is fondly remembered and reports suggest that Luger returned to WCW after a phone call with 'The Icon.' Recently, the duo got together once again, at the 58th annual reunion of the Cauliflower Alley Club.

The 65-year-old even posted a photo of them together at the event with the caption:

"Thank you @CACReunion 👊🏼🦂 Grateful," Sting wrote.

He attended the Cauliflower Alley Club reunion to receive the prestigious Iron Mike award, the organization's highest honor.

Sting retired from wrestling earlier this year

Sting's final match took place at Revolution in March earlier this year. He teamed up with Darby Allin and defeated The Young Bucks in a Tornado tag team match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

PWInsider interviewed him a few days before he hung his boots. In the interaction, he revealed that although he is sad that he retiring, he is also relieved.

"It’s kind of sad, of course, but, at some point, you just have to do it. There’s a part of me that’s sad, but there’s another part of me that’s relieved. It’s bittersweet, but I’m looking forward to it," he said. [H/T PWI]

The Icon's massive list of accolades includes winning the WCW World Heavyweight Championship six times, the WCW International World Heavyweight Championship twice, and the WCW World Tag Team Championship thrice, among others.

