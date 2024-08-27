Sting, Ric Flair, Jim Ross and others pay tribute to WWE legend Sid Vicious after his untimely passing at 63 years old

A host of former WWE stars paid tribute to legend Sid Vicious after his untimely passing at 63. The news has shocked the wrestling world.

The veteran wrestler’s death was announced by his son Gunnar through his Facebook page. It was revealed that he died from cancer. The news hit the wrestling world like a ton of bricks, prompting a reaction from the people he worked with.

The likes of Sting, Ric Flair, and Jim Ross sent out their condolences immediately and remembered what a great wrestler and wonderful person he was.

“One of the most believable big men EVER. I loved working with Sid and will miss him," Sting wrote.

Ric Flair also wrote a lengthy message and remembered what a good friend Sid was.

“So Sorry To Hear Of The Passing Of Sid Justice. For All Of You Out There That Have Known That We Hadn’t Gotten Along In Business- The Last Time I Saw Him, We Hugged, He Called Me Champ, And I Said Thank You! He Has A Beautiful Family, And His Family Should Know That He Was Much More Than A Softball Player. A Man. Period. Rest In Peace!”

AEW commentator Jim Ross wrote:

“Sad to hear of the passing of Sid Eudy aka Sid Vicious. Quite the attraction!”

WWE CCO Triple H pays tribute to Sid Vicious

WWE CCO Triple H sent a touching message after Sid Vicious's sad passing on Monday.

He paid tribute to Sid by talking about how he was one of the best and how, thanks to his look and persona, he connected effortlessly with the fans.

“A two-time WWE Champion. The Master and Ruler of the World. Few performers in the history of our business have had the look, intensity and ability to connect with the audience quite like Sid. My thoughts are with Sid's family, friends and fans,” he said.

The official social media handles of various wrestling promotions, including WWE and AEW, also paid tribute to the late star.

Everyone at Sportskeeda would like to express condolences to Sid Vicious’s family during this challenging time.

