Sting's return potentially leaked in graphic for newly-announced AEW event in 2025

AEW just announced a new event for 2025. However, many believe that Sting's return was seemingly leaked in the graphic for the show.

Forbidden Door is one of AEW's most exciting shows of the year. As the name suggests, the company breaks down the forbidden door and books its wrestlers to compete against talents from other promotions leading to some dream matches.

The PPV originally featured stars from NJPW and AEW but then expanded to include CMLL as well. Arguably, Forbidden Door is one of the biggest PPVs of the year and has a lot of fans excited about the possibility of several dream matches taking place.

Tonight on the AEW All in Zero Hour show, the company announced that next year's Forbidden Door will take place on August 24, 2025, in London, England. During the graphic for the show, The Icon's image can be seen indicating that the WCW legend could be making his return after retiring from the ring earlier this year. However, it is not known in what capacity he will be at the show if he does appear.

Swerve Strickland wanted to end Sting's career

Sting competed in his last match at AEW Revolution. He teamed with Darby Allin and faced The Young Bucks in a stellar match. After winning the match, The Icon got to retire as one-half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions.

During a recent interview with Barstool Rasslin', current AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland was asked if he wanted to end the career of a wrestling legend and he named The Icon. He also noted how The Vigilante was lucky as he got to retire on his own terms and as a champion.

"I wanted to end Sting's but he walked out on his own terms. That's something every wrestler truly wants and by the end of their career, they walk out on their own terms and are not forced out by injury. God forbid somebody's like their health or anything like that or being in a stipulation where the career's on the line and Sting was literally able to walk out as champion which is one of the most honorable things you could do."

Swerve Strickland is set to defend his AEW World Championship against Bryan Danielson in the main event of AEW All In later tonight.

