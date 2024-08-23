Popular AEW star says he wanted to end Sting's career

A top AEW star recently stated that he wanted to end Sting's professional wrestling career. The star in question is none other than Swerve Strickland.

At the AEW Revolution PPV event in March, Sting and Darby Allin successfully retained their World Tag Team Championships against the Young Bucks (Nicholas & Matthew Jackson) in a Tornado Tag Team Match. The bout was also the retirement match of The Vigilante Sting and he has not been seen on television since Revolution.

In a recent chat on the Barstool Rasslin' podcast, AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland was asked if he wanted to end the career of a wrestling legend. Swerve named Sting and explained how a wrestler would want to walk out on his own terms just like The Vigilante did at Revolution.

"I wanted to end Sting's but he walked out on his own terms. That's something every wrestler truly wants and by the end of their career, they walk out on their own terms and are not forced out by injury. God forbid somebody's like their health or anything like that or being in a stipulation where the career's on the line and Sting was literally able to walk out as champion which is one of the most honorable things you could do." [6:54 - 7:22]

AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland has a major rival to worry about and it's not Bryan Danielson

Swerve Strickland is gearing up to defend his AEW World Title against Bryan Danielson at All In. However, the recently returned Hangman Adam Page has his eyes set on the World Title. Swerve and Hangman had one of the most brutal feuds in All Elite Wrestling last year and the tensions between the two keep on growing.

In a recent interview with Paste Magazine, Hangman Adam Page revealed that he plans to erase Swerve Strickland from history. He said he would never forget him for invading his house during their rivalry.

“To solve it would be for him to drop to his knees in front of me and beg for my mercy. On his knees, begging for my mercy. I would never give it, but he should beg for it. He should never have won [the AEW World Championship]. He shouldn’t have it today. He shouldn’t have it tomorrow. It should be mine. If it were mine, I would do everything that I could to erase his name from history of all wrestling from this planet. What would 'settle it' would be that, for me to erase him from history altogether, to let his name disappear into the wind and let him be nothing, nothing to anyone else.”

Hangman Adam Page will be in the All In Casino Gauntlet match this Sunday. It will be interesting to see if he plays a part in the AEW World Title match between Swerve Strickland and Bryan Danielson.

