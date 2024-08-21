WWE Hall of Famer Sting spotted with a new look following in-ring retirement [Photo]

WWE Hall of Famer Sting was recently spotted after his retirement with a new look. However, he still had remnants of his Sting persona shown even now.

The Icon competed in his retirement match during AEW Revolution back in March as he teamed up with his protege Darby Allin when they took on The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Champions. The veteran ended his career not losing a single match alongside Darby.

On X/Twitter, Sting was spotted attending the Cauliflower Alley Club's reunion event in Las Vegas. He was spotted without his face paint, as he only had his sunglasses on. However, he still kept his iconic goatee amidst his retirement. This was a look he had showcased during some of his appearances as a retired wrestler, including his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016.

Darby Allin reveals Sting has been visiting backstage occasionally

It has been five months since The Icon's retirement but he has continued to be involved with AEW in a sense. His mentee Darby Allin recently revealed that he had been visiting backstage occasionally.

Speaking to WFAA, Darby Allin spoke about how the Hall of Famer has visited during some episodes of AEW Collision when they have been in Texas, where the veteran also resides post-retirement. Allin also brought up how he has been training Sting's son and spending time with him as they played mini golf.

He then brought up how he has challenged his mentor several times already to go mini-golfing.

“Yeah. He’s been backstage at some of the Collisions,” Allin confirmed. “I keep telling him, 'You’ve got to come out and we’ve got to go mini-golf battle.' You know, like his son, I’m helping train his son right now in wrestling, and I took the son mini-golfing, and I whooped his b**t, and then I just asked Sting, 'Does it run in the family to lose to Darby Allin in mini-golf?' We’ll find out. He claims that he’s a mini-golf master, but he hasn’t pulled up to the course yet.” [H/T - RingsideNews]

With All In coming up next, all eyes will be looking at whatever surprises that could possibly take place at the pay-per-view. It remains to be seen whether the veteran will make an appearance after his retirement.

