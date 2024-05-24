Sting's son addresses rumors of him training to be a professional wrestler

WWE Hall of Famer Sting's son, Steven Borden, recently acknowledged the rumors of him training to be a pro wrestler. The Icon retired from in-ring competition after his match at the 2024 Revolution pay-per-view.

Sting made his All Elite Wrestling debut in 2020 and quickly joined forces with Darby Allin. Darby accompanied the 65-year-old star for the rest of his run. The duo even won the AEW World Tag Team Championship towards the end of the veteran's career.

In his last match, The Vigilante teamed up with Darby to defeat The Young Bucks and bid farewell to fans, retiring undefeated in his AEW run. Surprisingly, his sons Steven and Garrett were also involved in some in-ring action and paid tribute to his illustrious career.

The Relentless star recently revealed that Steven Borden is currently training to be a pro wrestler. He also stated that Steven has been living outside of his house in a tent.

Steven took to X/Twitter to share a picture of the tent, where he is currently training, posing that he is indeed training to be a pro wrestler.

Expand Tweet

Matt Morgan dismisses the idea of Sting returning to AEW as an authority figure

With The Elite attacking Tony Khan recently, many asked who could be taking responsibility as an authority figure in AEW. Rumors began circulating about The Icon taking over the promotion's authority.

While speaking on Gigantic Pop, Morgan revealed he didn't like the concept of the 65-year-old star returning to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"No, no. Okay. On air personalities, I'm like 50-50 with, it depends on who is playing it. At the end of the day, whoever it is, everybody knows it's not real. (...) You're saying a chance to get Sting on television, maybe it would help, it wouldn't. That's not gonna help Tony get out of his own way."

It will be interesting to see when will The Icon's son make his in-ring debut.