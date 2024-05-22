AEW legend Sting's son preparing for huge wrestling debut

Sting's son, Steve Borden, is gearing up to become a professional wrestler, as revealed by a popular AEW star. In an upcoming interview, Darby Allin disclosed that Steven is training with him to make his wrestling debut.

For those unaware, during The Icon's final match at AEW Revolution 2024, his sons, Steve and Garrett, got involved inside the ring and even pulled off some fun spots. Stinger retired with an impeccable record of 29-0 from All Elite Wrestling, and since then stayed away from the limelight.

While Sting had earlier said that neither of his sons were interested in becoming a professional wrestler, things look slightly different now.

In an upcoming chat with Fightful Wrestling, Darby Allin revealed that Sting's son, Steven Borden, was living with him over the past few weeks and training to become a wrestler. The AEW star added that performing at Revolution 2024 gave Steven a rush and made him contemplate a future in the industry. The former TNT Champion also mentioned that he himself invited Sting's son to train with him.

Matt Morgan doesn't want to see Sting as an on-screen personality in AEW

A few days back on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan discussed the possibility of The Icon assuming an on-screen authority role in All Elite Wrestling. The WWE veteran firmly believes this would not help the promotion in any way and instead advised Tony Khan to hire a booker who could help him craft storylines.

"No, no. Okay. On air personalities, I'm like 50-50 with, it depends on who is playing it. At the end of the day, whoever it is, everybody knows it's not real. (...) You're saying a chance to get Sting on television, maybe it would help, it wouldn't. That's not gonna help Tony get out of his own way. Tony getting out of his own way is hiring a god darn booker that knows how to book pro wrestling without being on the pro wrestling," Matt said.

Stinger has made it clear he didn't intend to appear in front of the camera in AEW and would instead be happy taking up a behind-the-scenes role.