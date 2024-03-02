Sting’s son pays an heartfelt tribute to The Icon ahead of his final match at AEW Revolution 2024

The son of legendary AEW star Sting paid a heartfelt tribute to The Icon en route to his retirement match at Revolution 2024.

In 2023, Sting revealed that he would wrestle his final match at the Greensboro Coliseum. Sting and Darby Allin are set to defend their AEW World Tag Team Titles against The Young Bucks at the pay-per-view.

The rivalry between the two teams became personal when Matthew and Nicholas Jackson led a vicious assault on the newly crowned tag team champions on the February 7, 2024 episode of Dynamite. The Young Bucks brutalized Allin and Sting with baseball bats, and even busted open the former TNT Champion.

Shockingly, the All Elite Wrestling EVPs even laid their hands on the 64-year-old veteran's sons, Garrett Lee and Steven Jr. This prompted the former Insane Icon to cut a haunting promo on the Bucks, vowing retaliation and promising them the fight of their lives.

Taking to Instagram recently, Steven Borden Jr. penned a moving tribute to his father. He asserted his respect for the WWE Hall of Famer and for his unparalleled work in pro-wrestling.

Steven Jr. further thanked Sting on behalf of himself and his siblings for his parenting and values, and concluded with a touching message for the legendary performer.

Check out the post below:

Darby Allin wants to challenge for the AEW World Title following Sting's retirement

Sting made his All Elite Wrestling debut at Dynamite: Winter is Coming 2020. The former WCW World Champion formed an alliance with Darby Allin, with whom he teamed throughout his AEW run. Ahead of Sting's retirement at Revolution 2024, the former TNT Champion revealed what his plans are after the pay-per-view.

Allin is scheduled to defend the World Tag Team Championships with The Stinger on March 3. He has also been training to fulfill his goal of summiting Mt. Everest. In a recent interview with the Fanatics View podcast, the Washington native spoke about wanting to chase the AEW World Championship after teaming with Sting for the last time.

"When I get back... If I get back [from Mt. Everest]... So the thing is, like, I want to be the face of this company. And in order to be the face of this company, you need to have that [AEW] World Championship. So.. that's the next goal. World Champion." [00:06 - 00:25]

Watch the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Allin had previously challenged Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley for the top prize of Tony Khan's promotion. He also competed in a four-way bout for at Double or Nothing 2023 against Friedman, Jack Perry and Sammy Guevara.

Can Sting walk out of Revolution 2024 undefeated? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE