"I still feel like I’m 22"- AEW veteran Sting describes how he feels wrestling at this stage of his pro wrestling career 

Sting is one of the oldest active performers in the wrestling business today. The last remaining soldier of WCW has captivated millions throughout his career, spanning over three decades.

The Icon's long and illustrious career ended abruptly back in 2015, after his infamous WWE Championship match against Seth Rollins. However, Sting had an itch to ride off into the sunset on his own terms. Fortunately, AEW came knocking in late 2020 and has since allowed The Vigilante to write the final chapter of his storied career.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently wrote a column in The Players' Tribune, in which he talked about his wrestling journey and provided some unknown revelations. One of the things Sting mentioned in the article was his persistence in the ring.

The Icon stated that while there are days when he feels like wrestling has done a number on his body, other days the veteran has a high adrenaline rush and feels like he's 22:

"There are definitely days when I’m putting on my boots and I feel every bit of 62, believe me,'' Sting said. ''And then there are days when everything is clicking, and the building is electric, I still feel like I’m 22, heading out east in the T-Bird with Jim, wondering, “What does this crazy world have in store for us?”

The WCW legend has relished his AEW career thus far, having been booked undefeated in eight matches. The Icon has mainly competed alongside Darby Allin, but his trios matches have also involved partnering up with CM Punk and Sammy Guevara.

Sting delivered a spine-chilling performance at AEW Revolution 2022

The Icon's most recent bout came at the recently concluded AEW Revolution pay-per-view. He teamed up with Allin and Guevara to defeat Andrade, Matt, and Isiah of the AHFO.

The bout was contested under Tornado rules, which allowed the two teams to make the best use of every weapon in their arsenal.

The Vigilante again made everyone pop out of their seats after he jumped off the handrail to launch himself into Andrade, causing the two men to crash through the piles of tables. The 62-year-old once again silenced his critics as he received acclaim for his performance that night.

What do you make of The WCW icon's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

Last few hours left to vote. Click here to choose your favorites in the SK Wrestling Awards. Win big.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Are you happy with Sting's AEW run thus far? Yes No 0 votes so far