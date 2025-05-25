Sting sends a message after being spotted with WWE legend’s wife

Wrestling icon and AEW legend Sting was recently spotted with a WWE legend's wife at an event. The image of the two together was shared by the legend earlier today and has caught the attention of wrestling fans alike.
The legend in question, Hacksaw Jim Duggan, shared a photo of The Icon with his wife Debra at GalaxyCon 2025 on X. The image quickly gained traction online, and Sting has since responded to the post.
The recently retired AEW legend reacted to the post by quoting it with a fist and scorpion emoji.
Jim Duggan, who is a WWE Hall of Famer, is famously known for his gimmick of being a patriot and also for being the first-ever Royal Rumble winner. He retired from wrestling a long time ago, but actively appears at fan events. Meanwhile, The Icon retired from his in-ring career last year at Revolution but remains contracted with AEW, making sporadic appearances.
Despite the legends not wrestling anymore, this interaction on social media serves as an indication of how they are engaging with the wrestling community in their own unique way.
AEW veteran discusses retirement; wants to go out like Sting
An AEW veteran recently discussed his retirement plans and mentioned how he'd like to go out the way Sting did.
Speaking to Renee Pacquette on his recent appearance on Close Up, Dustin Rhodes revealed his ideal way of bowing out when the time comes and how Tony Khan could give him a send-off similar to the one he gave The Icon last year.
"I think he's going to give me the opportunity to go out like Sting did." He continued, "And that is the most respect that I could ever feel. Feel the most love, the most passion from this company, and I feel it every single day." [H/T - Fightful]
Check out Dustin Rhodes' comments here:
The 56-year-old veteran has been a vital cog in the expansion of AEW, and fans will want to see a proper send-off for the veteran star when he decides to hang up his boots.