Sting set for his first title match since WWE Night of Champions 2015

Sting will likely compete in his first title match in AEW before officially bringing the curtain down on his storied career.

The Icon last challenged for a title when he unsuccessfully challenged the-then WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins at Night of Champions in 2015. This would wind up being his last match in the Stamford-based promotion, as he suffered a serious neck injury.

Though he was able to get back in the ring under the All Elite Wrestling banner, he hasn't challenged for any title yet despite being undefeated. However, as the Revolution pay-per-view fast approaches, Darby Allin has announced that he and his mentor will finish their story as the AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Expand Tweet

The duo is currently 26-0 undefeated, and it looks like they'll put their winning streak on the line against AEW World Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill.

Tony Khan has yet to make the title match official, but this appears to be the next direction for Sting before he seemingly faces The Young Bucks in his last hurrah at Revolution on March 3.

Do you want to see Sting and Darby Allin become the next AEW World Tag Team Champions? Let us know in the comments section below.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here