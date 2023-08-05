Sting set to make an appearance outside of AEW during All Out weekend

AEW star Sting is set to appear outside the company during the weekend of All Out Pay-Per-View, which is set to take place on September 3, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois.

Sting is one of the most accomplished pro wrestlers in the world and rose to fame during the time spent in World Championship Wrestling (WCW), where he became a triple crown champion. The Icon then went to TNA Wrestling in 2003 and worked with the promotion for almost 11 years, becoming a multi-time world champion in the company.

After he departed from TNA, The Stinger signed with WWE in 2014 and made sporadic appearances in the company. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016. Sting made his AEW debut in December 2020 and soon aligned with Darby Allin. The 64-year-old is working as an in-ring performer in the company and still putting his body on the line by performing high-risk maneuvers from time to time.

Recently the official Starrcast Twitter account tweeted that WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW star Sting is coming to Starrcast VI. The event is scheduled from September 1, 2023, to September 3, 2023, at Hyatt Regency Schaumburg, Illinois.

"He’s a Hall of Famer & former multi-time #NWA, #WCW & #ImpactWrestling World Heavyweight Champion. Sting is coming to #STARRCAST, courtesy of Prime Time Appearances! Join us September 1-3 during #AEW ALL OUT weekend! Platinum/Gold Bracelets on sale NOW:http://STARRCAST.com."

Starrcast is a professional wrestling convention inaugurated in 2018. The event typically runs for three to four days allowing pro wrestling fans to get wrestling merchandise, memorabilia, and autographs of their favorite wrestlers.

Stage shows featuring live podcasts, stand-up comedy, discussions, Q&A sessions, and debates relating to wrestling are also organized during the event.

Kurt Angle admitted it was 'almost impossible ' to turn AEW star Sting heel

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, Angle admitted it was almost impossible to turn Sting into a heel when he was part of 'Main Event Mafia.'

Main Event Mafia was a heel faction in TNA that included stars like Sting, Kurt Angle, Booker T, and Kevin Nash.

Kurt Angle also added that whenever the group came out together, the members were cumulatively booed by the fans, but whenever The Stinger was alone, he was cheered.

"It was almost impossible [laughs]. Whenever he [Sting] would come out alone, they were cheering him. When we all came out as a group, they booed us somewhat. But Sting, it’s just almost impossible to make him a heel," Angle said. [H/T : Fightful]

According to the Olympic gold medallist, fans always loved the former WCW Champion, who played babyface for most of his career, making it hard for Sting to be a heel.

