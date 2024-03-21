Sting set to receive huge honor post AEW retirement

Sting's final match and subsequent retirement are still the talking points in wrestling circles. And now that his career is over, one well-known wrestling-related company will bestow a prestigious honor on The Icon.

That company is called the Cauliflower Alley Club, and it will honor the legendary wrestler with the 2024 Iron Mike Maruzi Award. CM Punk received the same award last year, as did Alundra Blayze in 2021. Earlier, Trish Stratus(2016) and Stone Cold Steve Austin (2012) were honored with the prestigious award.

The Vigilante signed with AEW in 2020, just a year after the company formed, and over the next four years, he formed a formidable tag team with Darby Allin. The Icon went out on a high at Revolution 2024, as he and Allin successfully defended their Tag Team Title.

Sting's final match triggered some rare occurrences

As noted above, the WWE Hall of Famer's final match saw him successfully defend the now-vacated AEW World Tag Team Championships with Darby Allin. An outgoing wrestler retaining the championship is a rare occurrence in pro wrestling.

Also, Stinger's final match was one of those rare occasions when WWE commentators Michael Cole and Pat McAfee referenced AEW on live TV. The duo also wished the former champion the best of luck.

Several wrestling personalities, including The Undertaker, have spoken about WWE referencing The Icon's final match. During a recent edition of Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway, The Deadman said he was happy that the Stamford-based promotion acknowledged the veteran wrestler.

''I mean, yeah, we're in competition with a different company. I get it, but Sting's legacy is so much bigger than AEW or any of that! I mean, he deserved that! I'm happy that, as a company, they acknowledged it because it's only right!'' said The Undertaker. [19:30-19:57]

Meanwhile, Stinger's next appearance after his retirement has already been announced - he will be at GalaxyCon in Richmond, Virginia for photo-ops and autographs.

