Sting's first appearance after retirement announced

Legendary wrestler Sting recently called time on his decorated career inside the square circle. The Icon had a fairytale end to his career, as he and Darby Allin retained the Tag Team Title against The Young Bucks at the Revolution pay-per-view earlier this month.

While wrestling fans continue to discuss his legendary career, details of the former WCW Champion's next public appearance have been revealed.

According to PWinsider, The Hooligan will appear for autographs and photo-ops at GalaxyCon in Richmond, Virginia, this weekend. The convention is famous for its cosplay and appearances by wrestlers and other popular celebrities.

The Vigilante will share the stage with legends like Ric Flair, Lex Luger, Trish Stratus, Lita, Matt Hardy, Rikishi, Scott Steiner, etc.

Will Sting return to WWE at WrestleMania for a match with The Undertaker?

The Hooligan is one of the most respected names in wrestling, and so is The Undertaker, who has had a hallowed stint in WWE. The Phenom vs. The Icon is one of the most-anticipated dream matches in the world of professional wrestling that never happened.

With both wrestlers retired, the probability of a match is less, but a confrontation between 'Taker and The Vigilante at WrestleMania would be a guaranteed pop.

In 2023, The Undertaker casually said that he would have ''planted'' Stinger onto the mat if they had locked horns inside the ring.

"I would have k*lled him. Oh, man, come on! Easy. He'd get Tombstoned, brother. He's going out; I'd have planted him [onto the mat]." [01:27 - 01:37]

It will be interesting to see if The Icon decides to return to WWE for a showdown with The Undertaker in the future.

Will the former AEW star reverse his retirement? Sound off!

