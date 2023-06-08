Sting set to team up with former WWE NXT Champion for the first time in AEW

AEW Dynamite delivered another thrilling episode packed with surprises and announcements, leaving fans eagerly anticipating next week's show. One of the biggest highlights was the return of Sting to in-ring action with former WWE NXT Champion Keith Lee.

Sting's presence on AEW Dynamite has been nothing short of electrifying. For the second consecutive episode, he spoiled the plans of The Mogul Embassy. The group had attempted to ambush the popular star Orange Cassidy, but Darby Allin and Sting's intervention turned the tables.

Building on this exciting storyline, AEW made a blockbuster announcement. Next week on Dynamite, The Mogul Embassy will face a formidable alliance consisting of Darby Allin, Sting, Orange Cassidy, and Keith Lee.

The last time Sting was in action, he, along with Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy, defeated The Butcher And The Blade and Kip Sabian on the March 22nd episode of Dynamite.

The inclusion of Keith Lee in this match adds another layer of intrigue, as he too, has had his fair share of conflicts with The Mogul Embassy. With the combined forces of Darby Allin, Sting, Orange Cassidy, and Keith Lee, fans can expect a thrilling battle that will surely leave a lasting impact.

With next week's match already shaping up to be a must-see event, fans are eagerly counting down the days until they can witness the action-packed showdown on Dynamite.

Eric Bischoff on AEW star Sting's lack of trust in WWE

Wrestling veteran Eric Bischoff shared his insights on AEW star Sting's perspective towards WWE. Bischoff believed that The Icon had a lack of trust in the global wrestling powerhouse.

During a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff revealed Sting's mindset regarding WWE.

"Look, he had a couple conversations over the years with WWE, but he never pulled the trigger. I think it was just because he didn’t get himself to trust the process, I guess, in WWE. He just didn’t feel comfortable. So, it didn’t surprise me,” Bischoff said.

Sting distanced himself from WWE throughout his career. However, he surprised the wrestling world with his debut appearance in November 2014.

Unfortunately, his in-ring journey was cut short after a WWE title match against Seth Rollins at Night of Champions in 2015.

