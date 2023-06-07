Hall of Famer admits AEW star Sting "didn't trust" WWE

Industry legend Eric Bischoff has voiced his honest thoughts on AEW star Sting's mindset concerning WWE. The former RAW General Manager was of the opinion that The Icon lacked trust in the global juggernaut.

The six-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion has had an illustrious career in pro wrestling spanning almost four decades. The 64-year-old has wrestled for every major promotion out there. The AEW star has been a major attraction throughout his decorated career and still continues to draw eyeballs in Tony Khan's promotion.

The former WCW Heavyweight Champion stayed far away from WWE for the first 29 years of his career. He stunned the wrestling world with his first WWE appearance in November 2014. However, he was forced to retire from in-ring competition following his WWE title match against Seth Rollins at Night of Champions in 2015.

Speaking on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff disclosed the WCW legend's thought process concerning WWE.

"Steve’s (real name) very guarded. I don’t wanna say he’s an introvert, but at least around the locker room, the venue, he was very, very guarded. Didn’t really talk that much about it, to be honest with you, but I wasn’t surprised because I think, I don’t wanna speak for him, but because Sting was so guarded, and I don’t wanna say he didn’t trust people, but I don’t think he had a lot of confidence in how he would be used or utilized in WWE," said Bischoff.

Bishoff further described the AEW stalwart's lack of trust in WWE affecting his decision to sign with the promotion after Vince McMahon purchased WCW in 2001.

"Look, he had a couple conversations over the years with WWE, but he never pulled the trigger. I think it was just because he didn’t get himself to trust the process, I guess, in WWE. He just didn’t feel comfortable. So, it didn’t surprise me,” added Bischoff. (H/T: Inside The Ropes)

Comrade Stump @GranTorinoDSA Thinking about the time that Sting held Eric Bischoff hostage in his office with an evil crow. Thinking about the time that Sting held Eric Bischoff hostage in his office with an evil crow. https://t.co/DbMSzwtNlC

Eric Bischoff heaped praise on Sting's drive for in-ring competition

The former TNA World Champion has set the benchmark high for his peers as well as the current generation of wrestlers. With almost four decades of in-ring work, the 64-year-old has delivered several eye-widening spots and memorable performances in AEW.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff expressed awe towards the AEW star still going full-throttle at this stage of his career.

"I was surprised that Sting wanted to work again in the ring. [He's been] doing it a long time. I admire the hell out of Jeff Jarrett and certainly Sting for the same reason. It's one thing when you're in your 30s or 40s or even early 50s and get in there and do what Sting and others are doing," said Bischoff.

(You can read more here)

Sting has undoubtedly etched his name among the best-ever performers in wrestling. Many, including veteran journalist Dave Meltzer, believe that ALL IN 2023 taking place at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London could be the perfect platform for the WCW legend to hang up his boots.

Recommended Video Brock Lesnar and 10 WWE stasr who are FREE AGENTS

Poll : Will Sting hang up his boots at All In 2023? Yes No 0 votes