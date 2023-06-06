Eric Bischoff was "surprised" to see WWE Hall of Famer sign with AEW

Sting is seemingly sipping the fountain of youth as the 64-year-old WWE legend continues to wow audiences with his borderline unthinkable feats in the squared circle. Eric Bischoff recently expressed his admiration for The Icon and admitted to being surprised to see him sign with AEW.

While he is best known for his appearances in WCW and TNA, Sting also had a brief spell with WWE before joining AEW in 2020. He has since aligned himself with Darby Allin and continues to make sporadic in-ring appearances.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff stated that he did not expect Sting to continue wrestling this late in his career. He also tipped his hat to the legend and Jeff Jarrett for being able to perform on such a big stage despite their age.

"I was surprised that Sting wanted to work again in the ring. [He's been] doing it a long time. Same with Jeff Jarrett. I admire the hell out of Jeff Jarrett and certainly Sting for the same reason. It's one thing when you're in your 30s or 40s or even early 50s and get in there and do what Jeff and Sting and others are doing. It's physically tough and the process — it's a big commitment." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Although Sting continues to be an inspiration for many fans and wrestlers alike, it is inevitable that his career will one day come to an end — and when that day comes, he can sign off knowing that he gave his all to this business.

Sting's next feud could be against former WWE Tag Team Champions

Sting recently returned to AEW television after being absent for over a month. On the latest episode of Dynamite, he appeared to back up Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy as it looked like the duo were about to be on the receiving end of a beatdown by The Embassy.

Speaking to Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp, Allin hinted that he and Sting could turn their attention towards the current AEW Tag Team Champions, FTR.

While winning championships in AEW has never been a goal for The Stinger, his protégé said that this could be a possibility. "Maybe he'll change his mind," Allin said.

Whether this comes to fruition remains to be seen. Nonetheless, there is definitely a large portion of the AEW audience that would love to see the WWE Hall of Famer enjoy one more moment in the spotlight.

