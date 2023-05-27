Darby Allin on if he'd give Sting AEW World Championship shot if he dethrones MJF at Double or Nothing 2023

AEW star Sting hasn't contested any world championship since his infamous outing against Seth "Freakin" Rollins at Night of Champions 2015.

However, that could change if his protégé, Darby Allin, knocks MJF off his perch at Double or Nothing.

The Daredevil, along with Sammy Guevara and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, will slug it out for MJF's coveted prize this Sunday, also billed as the 'Four Pillars' match.

Ahead of this blockbuster title match, Darby Allin revealed that he'd be open to giving Sting a shot at AEW World Championship if he usurps MJF this Sunday:

“Everyone always asks me, ‘Do you ever see yourself wrestling Sting?’ I don’t. I just see myself being his tag partner,” said Allin during an exclusive chat with DAZN days away from AEW Double or Nothing. "If it came down to us doing a singles match, of course, I would jump on it. Let’s do it. Sting thinks those days are past him and his career’s winding down, but who knows?"

Allin believes The Icon still has a good year left in him, and he'd be down for a singles clash against his mentor:

“I’m down for whatever Sting wants to do. He’s probably got a good year left I would say so if a singles match is what he wants then a singles match is what he’ll get.”

Tony Khan has an update on Sting's AEW future

Sting, at 64, knows his days as an active in-ring competitor are numbered. Earlier this year, the WCW icon affirmed that his current AEW contract would be his last in pro wrestling as he's planning to ride off into the sunset.

AEW President Tony Khan recently addressed the WWE Hall of Famer's in-ring future with the company:

"I am going to try and keep Sting wrestling and active as long as he wants to do it. He hasn’t really given me a set time. He’s mentioned it at times that he’s not going to wrestle forever. Truth be told, I would like Sting to compete as long as he wants," Khan said.

The Vigilante has been absent from TV programming since he confronted MJF on the April 14 episode of Dynamite last month. But he could make his presence felt at Double or Nothing to be in Darby Allin's corner.

Whether or not he'd get physical in the match is something fans will have to look forward to this Sunday.

