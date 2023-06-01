WWE Hall of Famer surprisingly returns to AEW Dynamite

WWE Hall of Famer Sting made his surprise return to AEW Dynamite tonight. After a month and a half of not appearing on television, The Stinger showed up to provide support to Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy after it seemed like they were about to be jumped by The Embassy.

The WWE veteran's last AEW match was in the third week of March on Dynamite. Up to this point, Sting has made several active appearances in the promotion, be it standing ringside for Darby Allin, cutting promos, and even participating in various feuds and tag team matches alongside his protege.

While Sting may not be around for much longer, Tony Khan revealed that he is going to try to keep the legend as active as he can, as the WWE Hall of Famer has given him realistic information about his current physical fitness and how long he can keep this up for.

Now fans just need to wait for the next big match for The Icon, whether this will be alongside Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy, tagging with Allin only once more, or another solo run.

Now that Sting is back in AEW, who do you think he should feud with or be in a match with next? Let us know in the comments section below.

