Create

WWE Hall of Famer surprisingly returns to AEW Dynamite

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Jun 01, 2023 07:24 IST
WWE is a Stamford-based wrestling promotion
WWE is the largest wrestling promotion in the world

WWE Hall of Famer Sting made his surprise return to AEW Dynamite tonight. After a month and a half of not appearing on television, The Stinger showed up to provide support to Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy after it seemed like they were about to be jumped by The Embassy.

The WWE veteran's last AEW match was in the third week of March on Dynamite. Up to this point, Sting has made several active appearances in the promotion, be it standing ringside for Darby Allin, cutting promos, and even participating in various feuds and tag team matches alongside his protege.

While Sting may not be around for much longer, Tony Khan revealed that he is going to try to keep the legend as active as he can, as the WWE Hall of Famer has given him realistic information about his current physical fitness and how long he can keep this up for.

Now fans just need to wait for the next big match for The Icon, whether this will be alongside Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy, tagging with Allin only once more, or another solo run.

IT'S STIIIIING!@Sting has arrived to even the odds.Watch #AEWDynamite on TBS https://t.co/nQrU79g2Wm

Now that Sting is back in AEW, who do you think he should feud with or be in a match with next? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...