Sting shares a six-word message ahead of first-time-ever match on AEW Dynamite this week

Sting will begin his in-ring journey towards retirement this week on AEW Dynamite, and he has shared a wholesome message on social media in the lead-up to his upcoming match.

It was recently announced that The Icon would be in action this week on Dynamite, which takes place in Portland, Oregon, a location that the WWE Hall of Famer hasn't wrestled in since 1989.

Given that AEW doesn't have another Oregon date planned before Revolution 2024, Sting's retirement date, his upcoming tag team match against The Outrunners with Darby Allin by his side will also likely be his last match in the state.

Darby Allin has been by Sting's side since the moment The Icon stepped back into the ring at Revolution 2021, and in a recent poster on his Twitter account, the WWE Hall of Famer shared this wholesome message regarding his tag team partner.

"My favorite tag partner. Thank you, @DarbyAllin," tweeted @Sting.

The Icon and Darby have never lost a match during their time in All Elite Wrestling, and with the WWE Hall of Famer set to hang up his boots next year, he could potentially be one of the only AEW stars to retire undefeated.

Sting will also be in action this weekend on AEW Collision

Not content with wrestling on Dynamite, The Icon has got himself a match this week on AEW Collision as well, where fans will be able to get a taste of what to expect at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view on November 18.

As usual, the WWE Hall of Famer will have Darby Allin by his side, but he will also team up with Adam Copeland as they take on the newly formed trio of Lance Archer and The Righteous.

The Icon, Darby, and Copeland will team up to take on Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne at Full Gear on November 18, a match that promises to be as chaotic in practice as it looks on paper.

