Sting suddenly gets a new name after reunion with AEW star

By Enzo Curabo
Published Aug 03, 2025 02:05 GMT
Sting is a wrestling icon who retired from the industry in 2024 [Photo: allelitewrestling.com]

WWE Hall of Famer Sting has just been spotted alongside a popular AEW star. He was christened with a new nickname by them following this reunion away from the ring.

The veteran retired from wrestling at AEW Revolution 2024 after competing in a show-stealing tag team match with Darby Allin against the Young Bucks. He has since then only made one major All Elite appearance, which was at All In: London last year. He has been more frequently spotted at meet-and-greets, conventions, and signings.

During a recent Highspots event, Sting was spotted alongside Danhausen, who was also part of the event. The Very Nice, Very Evil star took to X/Twitter to post their photo together, giving the legend a new nickname, Stinghausen.

See his post below.

"Monthly photo with Danhausens good friend Stinghausen" the AEW star wrote.
Sting is set to retire his iconic gimmick at the end of 2025

The WWE Hall of Famer's frequent appearances at recent events outside the ring are possibly due to this year being his last ride with his iconic gimmick. He has revealed that he will retire the face-paint by the end of the year.

Back in January, he announced this and later on revealed his set of appearances across the year, which will be the last time fans can catch him in his iconic gear.

See the announcement below.

"I have enjoyed meeting fans at events around the world. As much as I have loved interacting with you all in the traditional Stinger war paint, I’ve decided that 2025 will be my last year appearing in full gear. I guess it’s 2025 or never. Wow. Tough to speak that out." the Icon wrote.
It seems that the veteran is only set to retire his use of his iconic gear, but has not ruled out any future appearances. He might join conventions and major events, but he'll wear a casual look without his usual face-paint and black coat. Fans should seize the opportunity to attend all his remaining scheduled events this year, as this will be their last chance to see him in this state.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

Edited by Angana Roy
