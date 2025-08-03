Sting suddenly gets a new name after reunion with AEW star

WWE Hall of Famer Sting has just been spotted alongside a popular AEW star. He was christened with a new nickname by them following this reunion away from the ring.The veteran retired from wrestling at AEW Revolution 2024 after competing in a show-stealing tag team match with Darby Allin against the Young Bucks. He has since then only made one major All Elite appearance, which was at All In: London last year. He has been more frequently spotted at meet-and-greets, conventions, and signings.During a recent Highspots event, Sting was spotted alongside Danhausen, who was also part of the event. The Very Nice, Very Evil star took to X/Twitter to post their photo together, giving the legend a new nickname, Stinghausen.See his post below.&quot;Monthly photo with Danhausens good friend Stinghausen&quot; the AEW star wrote.Sting is set to retire his iconic gimmick at the end of 2025The WWE Hall of Famer's frequent appearances at recent events outside the ring are possibly due to this year being his last ride with his iconic gimmick. He has revealed that he will retire the face-paint by the end of the year.Back in January, he announced this and later on revealed his set of appearances across the year, which will be the last time fans can catch him in his iconic gear.See the announcement below.&quot;I have enjoyed meeting fans at events around the world. As much as I have loved interacting with you all in the traditional Stinger war paint, I’ve decided that 2025 will be my last year appearing in full gear. I guess it’s 2025 or never. Wow. Tough to speak that out.&quot; the Icon wrote.It seems that the veteran is only set to retire his use of his iconic gear, but has not ruled out any future appearances. He might join conventions and major events, but he'll wear a casual look without his usual face-paint and black coat. Fans should seize the opportunity to attend all his remaining scheduled events this year, as this will be their last chance to see him in this state.