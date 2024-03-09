Sting unexpectedly features in WWE and The Rock's latest video celebrating major milestone

Wrestling icon and WWE Hall of Famer Sting dominated the headlines last week due to his retirement match at AEW Revolution 2024. Now, he's been unexpectedly featured in WWE and The Rock's latest video celebrating a major milestone for the company.

WWE is the biggest wrestling promotion in the world, so it goes without saying that the company enjoys a massive following on social media and YouTube. It recently achieved a major landmark by crossing 100 million subscribers on YouTube, making the company's official channel only the 10th to do so.

Following this massive achievement, The Rock posted a video on social media that also featured Sting, who had a brief stint with the company back in 2014-2015.

"100 MILLION YOUTUBE SUBSCRIBERS! Only the 10th channel globally to ever do so! Helluva milestone that deserves the well earned flowers of recognition Hyped to see this growth, and much more exciting and expansive work is ahead of us. Congratulations to our hardworking superstars, staff, and crew. The jabroni beating, pie eating, trail blazing, eyebrow raising, downin’ Teremanas at the pubs, sayin’ f**k off you crybabies with a hundred million subs."

Check out his post here:

Sting recently retired at AEW Revolution 2024

Last year, The Icon announced that he would be hanging up his boots at AEW Revolution, sending shockwaves throughout the industry. After months of waiting, the legendary star's final opponents were revealed to be The Young Bucks.

At Revolution 2024, The Icon teamed with Darby Allin to face the Bucks. After a grueling and unforgettable match with many expected dangerous spots, The Stinger emerged victorious in the end.

Following the match, The WWE Hall of Famer got on the mic and thanked the fans for their support through the years.

WWE even acknowledged The Icon's retirement this past week on RAW, making for a wholesome moment.

Do you think Sting will return to the ring again? Would you like to see him continue to work in the wrestling industry? Sound off below!

A WWE Hall of Famer was stunned to hear about the Vince McMahon allegations. He considered Vince a father figure. Find out who it was HERE