WWE officially acknowledges Sting during RAW after his retirement in AEW

WWE just acknowledged Sting on RAW after the legend finally ended his career at AEW Revolution.

The star teamed up with Darby Allin in a Tornado Tag Team Match against The Young Bucks at the pay-per-view. Joined by his two sons and Ric Flair, it was a moment to remember for the wrestling legend. The action spilled out of the ring as they all took risks that no one thought they would.

In a memorable moment, Darby Allin dove from a ladder through a pane of glass set up between several chairs. No one saw it coming, and fans feared for Allin's well-being.

WWE usually does not talk about AEW and tends not to acknowledge stars in the company as well. That was not the case when it came to Sting.

After the legendary wrestler finally hung up his boots, WWE has acknowledged Sting, speaking about him during RAW. Michael Cole and Pat McAfee spoke about him being a legend and how he had brought his career to an end the day before, acknowledging what had been an incredible career for the legend.

The star is a WWE Hall of Famer as well.

