Sting wanted a different ending at AEW Revolution 2024 - Reports

Sting wanted a different ending for his retirement match at AEW Revolution 2024.

One of the most highly anticipated matches for AEW Revolution 2024 was the Tag Team Title match between the Icon & Darby Allin and The Young Bucks. This match closed out of the show, considering it was The Icon's retirement. As expected, The Vigilante put on a resilient performance and finished with an unbeaten record, which was the perfect ending to his storied career.

Sports Illustrated is now reporting that the Icon was pushing for The Young Bucks to win the match. However, The Bucks and Tony Khan agreed that the Icon should win. In the end, all the participants of the match agreed that a happy ending would be best for the company.

Bully Rally feels Sting should return for one more match against The Undertaker

There are many dream matches in professional wrestling that fans will never get to see. However, sometimes the stars align perfectly, and the match takes place, and other times, the match ends up being a missed opportunity.

One good example of this is the dream match between The Undertaker and the Icon. Although both men were part of WWE several years ago, they never stepped into the ring together for a match. Although The Icon is now retired from the ring, it is still possible to return under the right circumstances.

During a recent episode of the Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray stated that the Icon could return for a match against The Undertaker:

“You can never say never. I’m 99% sure that what we got to see last night was Sting’s last match. If Hunter was to say to himself, ‘You know what, the last time Sting was here maybe we could have given him a bit of a better send-off, we could have given him that moment that he deserved and that the WWE Universe would have liked to have seen."

He continued:

"What if we are able to leave a better taste in people's mouths and what if we are able to trump what AEW did and Sting's last match is at WrestleMania in front of 80, 000 people, and the money's right, and the match is right and the situation is right. There's always that tiny, tiny chance that the planets can align again, and that's it." [H/T EWrestlingNews]

It will be interesting to see if the Icon makes a return to the ring again for another match.

Do you want to see the Icon wrestle one more match against The Undertaker? Sound off in the comments section.

