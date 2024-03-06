Sting could come out of retirement for one more match against WWE Hall of Famer, feels Bully Ray

Sting may potentially come out of retirement and return to the squared circle for one more match against a WWE Hall of Famer, according to Bully Ray. The star in question is The Undertaker.

A clash between The Icon and The Phenom would have been a massive event, pitting two of the greatest performers of WCW and WWE against each other. Sting recently spoke about how a bout between him and The Undertaker would have been an "unforgettable" affair.

However, the Stamford-based promotion missed the opportunity to book the blockbuster match during Sting's brief WWE run. The Deadman wrestled his final match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36, the same year Sting left the sports entertainment juggernaut to make his AEW debut.

While speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Bully Ray commented on the possibility of The Vigilante being lured back into the ring for a dream match against The Undertaker.

“You can never say never. I’m 99% sure that what we got to see last night was Sting’s last match," Bully Ray said.

The 52-year-old legend speculated that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H could potentially offer The Stinger a better farewell compared to his previous run in the Stamford-based company.

“If Hunter was to say to himself, ‘You know what, the last time Sting was here maybe we could have given him a bit of a better send-off, we could have given him that moment that he deserved and that the WWE Universe would have liked to have seen,'" Bully Ray said.

Bully Ray would further reflect on the prospect of Sting having another retirement match at WrestleMania:

"What if we are able to leave a better taste in people's mouths and what if we are able to trump what AEW did and Sting's last match is at WrestleMania in front of 80, 000 people, and the money's right, and the match is right and the situation is right. There's always that tiny, tiny chance that the planets can align again, and that's it." [H/T EWrestlingNews]

What the future has in store for The Vigilante and The Deadman remains to be seen.

Sabu recently addressed his alleged heat with former WWE Superstar Sting

Sting finished his legendary, nearly four-decade-long career at the AEW Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View. Personalities from a number of promotions have voiced their admiration for and paid tribute to the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion, thanking him for his contributions to the industry.

Surprisingly, former ECW star Sabu recently shared some thoughts on Sting on social media. In response to an X/Twitter user enquiring if he had any heat with The Icon, Sabu stated his views on Sting's in-ring work.

"lol...no,, just dont care too much for him or his wrestling," Sabu shared.

Check out Sabu's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Sabu made a shocking appearance in the Jacksonville-based promotion in May 2023. The former ECW World Heavyweight Champion appeared at the AEW Double or Nothing 2023 Pay-Per-View, aiding Adam Cole in his unsanctioned match against Chris Jericho.

