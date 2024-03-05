WWE and ECW legend addresses his alleged heat with Sting

A WWE and ECW legend has recently opened up about his alleged heat with Sting. The star in question is Sabu.

Sting recently hung up his wrestling boots after an unforgettable retirement bout against The Young Bucks at the AEW Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View. The 64-year-old veteran teamed up with Darby Allin to successfully retain their AEW World Tag Team Championship against Matthew and Nicholas Jackson.

Two of Sting's former rivals and colleagues, namely Ric Flair and Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, were involved in The Icon's final match. Sting's former tag team partner, Lex Luger, was also in attendance at the Greensboro Coliseum.

In response to an X/Twitter user asking if he harbored any animosity towards Sting, Sabu denied any heat between himself and The Icon. The 59-year-old legend further shared his views on the WWE Hall of Famer's in-ring work.

"lol...no,, just dont care too much for him or his wrestling," Sabu shared.

Check out Sabu's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Sabu made his debut in All Elite Wrestling in May 2023. The former ECW World Heavyweight Champion also appeared at the AEW Double or Nothing 2023 Pay-Per-View to support Adam Cole for his unsanctioned match against former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho.

WWE acknowledged Sting's retirement at AEW Revolution 2024

Sting has secured his place in the annals of professional wrestling, having brought a nearly four-decade-long career to a close at the AEW Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View. This is not the first time The Vigilante has hung up his boots, however, as he previously retired in 2016 while he was signed with WWE.

During the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, the Stamford-based promotion officially acknowledged Sting's retirement on March 3, 2024. During a match between Intercontinental Champion Gunther and Dominik Mysterio, commentator Michael Cole congratulated The Icon and thanked him for the incredible memories.

"After nearly 40 years, the great Sting has retired from professional wrestling. Thanks for the memories, congratulations to Sting," Michael Cole said.

Expand Tweet

Cole's colleague, Pat McAfee, would also refer to Sting's battle against Matthew and Nicholas Jackson at Revolution 2024, calling it an "epic" affair.

What are your favorite moments from Sting's wrestling career? Let us know in the comments.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!

Poll : Did you enjoy Sting's retirement match against The Young Bucks at Revolution 2024? Yes No 0 votes