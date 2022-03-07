"Wrestling fans will look right through that" - AEW's Sting warns young talents on what fans look for

Sting makes history every single time he steps into the ring. At 62 years old, The Icon continues to shock all his peers as he performs against men 40 years his junior.

Besides being an active WWE Hall of Famer, the star has achieved numerous things across his nearly 40 years of in-ring competition. With a career that long, the star undoubtedly has a huge wealth of knowledge.

The WCW legend shared a handful of this knowledge during the post-event media scrum at AEW Revolution. The Icon also took a moment to warn young wrestlers against making a common mistake:

“I’ve seen so many loose cannons over the years, so many people that believe that they can break into the wrestling business easy if they just dye their hair or come up with some kind of crazy gimmick. I’ll tell them all pretty much the same thing: [be] quick to listen, slow to speak,” The Icon said. “Learn first. Keep your mouth shut. Just learn how to respect the business and everyone who came before you."

The message also warned against being lazy in front of shrewd wrestling fans:

“Don’t ever dog it out there. Wrestling fans will look right through that. They know when someone’s just kind of going through the motions versus somebody who’s thinking about how their wrestling gear looks. What their physique looks like and they’re giving it their all in the ring and they’re putting it out there. They’re taking risks. Fans see that and they appreciate it.” - Sting said. (H/T: SEScoops)

Andrade "El Idolo" took to Twitter to share a message of respect to Sting after AEW Revolution

Andrade "El Idolo" was on the receiving end of a brutal Stinger Splash through three stacked tables. The spot produced one of the loudest pops of the night and proved the WWE Hall of Famer's ability yet again.

Andrade definitely felt it. The Mexican-born star took to social media to send a message of respect that doubled as a warning.

Andrade's Tweet also alludes to a possible rematch occurring sometime soon. The feud between AHFO, and Sting and Darby Allin is clearly far from over.

