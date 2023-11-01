Sting will temporarily step away from AEW and pro wrestling after his retirement next year, WWE legend says (Exclusive)

Sting has announced that he will hang up his boots for good at the Revolution pay-per-view in 2024, and a WWE legend has given some insight into what The Icon might do once he's retired.

The WWE Hall of Famer announced on the October 18 edition of AEW Dynamite that he will officially retire in 2024, and that he is going to try and enjoy the last few months of his wrestling career as much as he possibly can.

But for a man who's been in the business as long as The Icon has, what will he do with himself once he finally calls time on his career? During the most recent edition of "The Wrestling Time Machine" with Mac Davis, WWE legend Teddy Long believes that Sting will give himself some well-deserved rest.

"I think Sting's going to take him some time off and enjoy his life. I'm not saying he won't come back, but I'm mean just get away for a little bit man, relax and get your head clear and get some of them aches and pains off of you you know and get yourself ready to come back," said Teddy Long. [7:20 - 7:35]

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter also noted that The Icon has three children who have spent most of their lives seeing their dad on the road, so spending time with his family will also be a priority.

"Remember he has three kids, three grown children too, so it's time to get some time with the family because he's been on the road most of his life, and most of their lives," said Bill Apter. [7:37 - 7:47]

Sting was recently joined by an old friend in AEW

On the October 25 edition of Dynamite, AEW president Tony Khan promised Sting that he had a gift for him, something that he could have with him until the end of his career at Revolution.

Little did The Icon know, the gift wasn't a bottle of champagne, a commemorative plaque, or anything physical. The gift turned out to be his greatest rival, The Nature Boy, Ric Flair.

Flair cut a promo after making his AEW debut, stating that he wants to be by Sting's side until Revolution so he can enjoy the ride with him. Ric had his own retirement in July 2022, so if anyone knows how tough the next few months could be for The Icon, it's The Nature Boy.

