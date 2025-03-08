Stone Cold Steve Austin didn't need to turn heel at major WWE show, says AEW talent: "That was a fail"

The poster boy of WWE's attitude era, Stone Cold Steve Austin, shocked the world with his unexpected heel turn at WrestleMania 17. While it is one of the most memorable moments in history, an AEW talent claimed that it should not have happened.

The star in question is Big Boom AJ. Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestled his iconic rival, The Rock, for the WWE Championship at Mania 17 in 2001. Towards the end of the bout, Austin sided with his other top rival, Vince McMahon, who helped defeat The Rock, sending shockwaves across the entire WWE landscape.

In a recent interview with Jon Poz on the Two Man Power Trip Podcast, Big Boom AJ stated that Austin turning heel and aligning with his long-time rival, Vince McMahon, was a big fail. AJ felt that for years, fans wanted to be like Austin, who was rebellious against authority, so his heel turn should not have happened.

“You want to talk Rock/Austin, obviously they’re up there in the conversation — I don’t think Austin needed to — That Austin heel turn at [WrestleMania] 17, that was a doom. That was a doom. Austin, I think himself to this point, says that it was a big mistake. Yeah. In Texas [too]. The whole Austin thing was about everybody wanted to be that guy that stomped out his boss, he gave his boss a stunner. Now, you’re in front of your hometown joining with the boss. That was a fail, that was a doom.” [H/T Fightful]

Steve Austin spoke about his potential involvement at WrestleMania 41

Stone Cold Steve Austin was recently asked about his potential involvement at this year's WrestleMania 41, set to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Texas Rattlesnake revealed on the Unlikely Podcast that he would be in town at that time but had not spoken to WWE about making an appearance.

"Well, I have some appearances. I will be in town. I haven’t talked to WWE or anything like that, but you know I'll be around," Austin said.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will be going to war against the heel John Cena and his powerful ally and Steve Austin's rival, The Rock. It could be the perfect spot for his involvement should he make an appearance at WrestleMania 41. It remains to be seen if that happens.

