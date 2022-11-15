Stone Cold Steve Austin will reportedly not face 2-time WWE Champion at WrestleMania 39

Stone Cold Steve Austin could be in action at WWE WrestleMania 39. However, according to a recent report from Dave Meltzer, he might not be facing CM Punk.

The All Out 2022 media scrum will go down as one of the most infamous wrestling events. The Second City Saint's verbal tirade against the Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Hangman Adam Page, and Colt Cabana came moments after he overcame Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Championship.

After the scrum, a backstage fight broke out, and Tony Khan suspended everyone. While Ace Steel was released, the Elite are expected to be back on television soon. There were reports that the All Elite President was looking to buyout CM Punk’s remaining contract. However, that might not happen, as Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio.

“If you’re looking for the match that’s going to shake up the business, the Punk match is the one, but I don’t know that Punk will have a release (from AEW) – there’s just a lot of issues there.”

Irish Wrestling & Entertainment 📺 @IRISHWRESTLING8 CM Punk vs Stone Cold Steve Austin at Wrestlemania. 🤔

Long term Storytelling CM Punk vs Stone Cold Steve Austin at Wrestlemania. 🤔Long term Storytelling https://t.co/pHHlEqtf6G

This is a major revelation, as it has been speculated in recent weeks that Stone Cold Steve Austin could return to WWE and take on CM Punk at WrestleMania 39 if the Voice of the Voiceless and Triple H can mend fences.

Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestled at WWE WrestleMania 38

Stone Cold Steve Austin made a spectacular return to WWE this year. Kevin Owens spent weeks talking down on Texas in an effort to coax the Austin into accepting his invite for the KO Show.

-_• Cal 🎄 @ShinyCalKicks I still can’t believe Kevin Owens vs Stone Cold Steve Austin actually happened this year, and that it was really good! I still can’t believe Kevin Owens vs Stone Cold Steve Austin actually happened this year, and that it was really good! https://t.co/5UN4E70k5e

The 3-time Royal Rumble winner eventually accepted the invite. In the main event of Night One, Kevin Owens revealed that the talk show was a ruse, and he wanted a physical confrontation with Stone Cold.

The Attitude Era megastar wrestled his first match in nearly 20 years and came out on top. On Night Two, he appeared again after Vince McMahon defeated Pat McAfee and stunned everyone inside the ring, including Vince’s favorite Austin Theory. Fans would love to see the legendary star return to WWE in the coming months.

Why didn't John Cena ever turn heel? He told someone on the Sportskeeda Wrestling staff right here.

Poll : 0 votes