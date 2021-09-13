"Strike while the iron is hot"- WCW legend is optimistic about AEW booking Kenny Omega-Daniel Bryan feud

Wrestling legend Konnan believes AEW did right by igniting the feud between Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson immediately after the latter's debut.

While speaking on his podcast, Keepin' it 100, Konnan stated that AEW should "strike while the iron is hot" and kickstart buzzworthy feuds, especially after the additions of well-established stars on their roster. He also believed that AEW shouldn't shelve these matches for the future as the wrestlers might get injured:

"I just feel you do the hottest programs possible. You're hot right now, and everything should be hot. You know, now that strike while the iron is hot. Well, you got buzz while people are talking about you while got all these wrestlers right now. That's when you want to put the best. Don't wait that one guy might get injured, or something might happen," Konnan said.

There's no doubt that Tony Khan wants to get the entire world talking by giving everyone a dream match between Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson. The latter initiated a brawl with The Elite during his debut at All Out.

Last week, Bryan Danielson came out in the ring to confront AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. The former WWE Superstar mocked 'The Cleaner' by calling him a coward. The insults prompted Omega to attack Bryan, but he failed as the former put him in the LeBell lock.

Soon after, The Elite interfered, followed by Christian Cage and Jurassic Express coming out to end the segment similar to All Out.

Bryan Danielson could face Kenny Omega at Grand Slam in New York

With the upcoming Grand Slam episode of AEW Dynamite merely ten days away, the company could book a mega clash between Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson.

Given AEW's ranking system, it is unknown whether the company will put Omega's World Championship on the line. Although expectations are always there, having a match without stakes would help follow AEW protocol and add a level of unpredictability to the outcome.

What do you make of Konnan's statement about immediately booking money-making feuds?

