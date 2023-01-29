"Such good-natured, lovely human beings" - Former AEW star recalls working with The Briscoe Brothers (Exclusive)

The wrestling world is still mourning the loss of Jay Briscoe. Former AEW star Frankie Kazarian recently shared his experience with the two-time ROH World Champion.

Two weeks ago on a Tuesday night, Jay Briscoe was met with a fatal car accident that took his life and left his two daughters severely injured. Both his daughters are now recovering well.

Several wrestlers have shared stories about their experiences with the late Jay Briscoe and in a Sportskeeda Exclusive interview, IMPACT Wrestling's Frankie Kazarian shared his experience with Jay and Mark Briscoe. He mentioned that he had great matches with them and stated that they were some of the most loving people in the world.

"Every match I had with those guys was if not good, great. And it wasn’t because of me, it was because of those guys... The way they evolved and how much success they had in… all of that is trumped by the fact that they were such good human beings. Such good-natured, lovely human beings," Frankie Kazarian said. [00:46 - 01:18]

Former AEW World Tag Team Champion Frankie Kazarian praised the Briscoe Brothers

While speaking on the same The former AEW wrestler opened up about his relationship with the Briscoe Brothers. He also spoke about his first match in Ring of Honor in which he teamed up with Christopher Daniels to take on the ROH Hall of Famers.

“Jay was such a special guy. One of my favorite people to walk into a locker room and see. I was friends with both those guys outside the locker room…He has such an… just an intensity factor about him and they loved this business... I had so many special matches with those guys. When I first got to Ring of Honor, the first match Chris Daniels and I had against them... I had so many matches against them, and the Young Bucks," [00:32 - 01:31]

This past Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite, Mark Briscoe made his debut for the promotion and defeated Jay Lethal.

