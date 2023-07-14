"Such lies!" - 26-time WWE champion hilariously mocks AEW Fight Forever

AEW star and former WWE Champion Chris Jericho is one of the most entertaining wrestlers in history, and whatever he touches turns to gold. The Ocho has been in the wrestling business for more than 30 years and has aged like fine wine.

Jericho is also very active on Twitter and often engages in banter with his adoring fans. Diehard fans of Y2J know that he is a proud native of Winnipeg, Canada, and takes his roots very seriously.

So when a fan recently posted a picture of Chris Jericho wearing a Toronto shirt in the new AEW Fight Forever game, the man responded in classic fashion.

The fan posted:

Chris Jericho hilariously responded and called out the 'lies.'

"Such lies! I would never ever wear a [Toronto] shirt…."

The former WWE Champion is known to be very local in his support for his hometown of Winnipeg. He even let a fan know that fact firsthand during his time in the WWE. He was taking on The Undertaker and Big Show in a triple threat match at Survivor Series 2009 when a fan yelled, "Come back to Toronto" at him.

Y2J retorted back, saying:

"I am from Winnipeg, you id*ot"

Former WWE Champion Chris Jericho and Don Callis have an interesting conversation

Don Callis has been on the back of Chris Jericho to join his ‘family’ and has been constantly hounding the former AEW Champion. On this week’s Dynamite, Jericho was once again confronted by the infamous Callis, and the duo took a trip down memory lane.

Don Callis showed old footage of himself and Jericho during their time together on the independent scene and also touched upon their relationship with their mentor and late great Bad News Allen.

After reminiscing old thoughts, Callis pulled at the strings of Chris Jericho and said he knows what their mentor would want him to do, leaving the former WWE star in deep contemplation.

Do you think the leader of JSA will join forces with Don Callis? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

