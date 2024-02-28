Surprising details of backstage fight between Chris Jericho and former WWE Universal Champion revealed - Reports 

New surprising details regarding a backstage fight involving Chris Jericho and former WWE Universal Champion have come to light. Let’s have a look at what those details are.

In 2003, Goldberg and Chris Jericho got into a shoot fight backstage after a heated disagreement. Luckily, locker room superstars separated them before the fight got ugly.

While speaking to Wrestling Shoot Interviews, former WWE and WCW wrestler Ernest "The Cat" Miller spoke about the incident. He said:

“I went to ask [Kevin] Nash, who was in there and I said ‘Nash, who won the fight?’ He said ‘Oh man, listen I don’t have nothing to do with that and I ain’t got nothing to say about this fight but I saw the whole fight’ I said ‘What happened?’ And he said ‘I’m not gonna say anything, but let’s just say Jericho got Goldberg in a headlock and Goldberg couldn’t get out.’”

The Cat added:

“The backstage can get heated man it’s just like a basketball game when you see two professional teams with guys who play with each other all year and now they’re pushing and shoving each other. It wasn’t a fight it was just a disagreement and they just tied up and grabbed each other. Jericho was probably lucky that he could hold Goldberg because if Goldberg had gotten loose there would have been some damage” [H/T: TJR Wrestling]

Check out the video below:

Ernest Miller says Kevin Nash didn’t try to break off the fight between Chris Jericho and Goldberg

While speaking in the same interview, Miller also revealed that Kevin Nash witnessed the whole incident and did nothing to stop Jericho or Goldberg from fighting. He stood there and watched the two wrestlers lock horns with amusement as he found the brawl entertaining.

“Probably so that’s him in the locker room, he’s like the best bad guy I’ve ever seen. He’s like the guys you want to see in cowboy movies just sitting there stirring up things. He’s one of those guys,” Miller said.

Big Daddy Cool was the only one present in the locker room who saw the whole incident go down. He doesn’t speak much about the incident, except only disclosing that Chris Jericho had the upper hand in the shoot fight.

What do you have to say about Chris Jericho and Goldberg’s real fight backstage? Let us know in the comments section below.