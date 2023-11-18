Surprising Rhea Ripley reference during AEW Collision this week

Fans have subtly referenced Rhea Ripley tonight on AEW Collision during her fiance Buddy Matthews' match against Wheeler Yuta.

In his first match since All In, Matthews took on Yuta, which resulted from their respective factions clashing on several instances these past few weeks.

At a point in the match, the fans were chanting "Mr. Ripley," a reference to WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. A few months ago, she and Buddy Matthews announced their engagement after several years of dating.

For the entirety of the match, it was strength vs speed, but the former came through, and the House of Black member took the win.

This is Buddy Matthews' first singles victory in a year, but this cannot be said to be the case for his tag team career. The House of Black was one of the most dominant factions in AEW.

At Full Gear, the former WWE Superstar will attend as Claudio Castagnoli has just challenged him to a match. With the Kings of the Black Throne gunning for the tag team titles, this will allow Matthews to go solo and gain more momentum.

