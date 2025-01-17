Surprising spoilers on Hangman Page and Christopher Daniels' unaired "violent" match, AEW duo getting rave reviews

The upcoming debut edition of AEW Collison: Maximum Carnage, which will be a taped show, is set to feature Hangman Adam Page battling Christopher Daniels in Texas Death Match. According to the fans in attendance during the taping, the match was a sight of absolute carnage and destruction.

The former AEW World Champion gained the upper hand on Daniels in the early start using barbed wires and powerbombing him on top of steel chairs. It was a brutal sight of Christopher covered in blood, but he managed to combat Page as the match progressed.

Adam Page then hit a double stomp from the ring apron on Christopher Daniels as he was placed on top of a table outside the ring. Following that, Daniels tried to counter by driving Page through a barbed-wired table inside the ring, but Page managed to kick out.

The action went back and forth and came down to the final moments, where The Hangman executed a Tombstone and a Deadeye on the chair to Daniels and followed it up with his finisher, the Buckshot Lariat. This resulted in Daniels failing to beat the referee's 10 count and giving Adam Page the victory. However, he added insult to injury after his victory by coming back to the ring and taking down Daniels with an Angel's Wings move.

Adam Page's feud is considered crucial for his buildup back to the AEW main event scene

The feud between Adam Page and Christopher Daniels began after Daniels offered an olive branch, leading both men to take things extremely personally. This led to them being booked for a Texas Death match that took place at the AEW Collison: Maximum Carnage tapings.

According to a recent report by Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp, Christopher Daniels's feud with Adam Page has a "significant purpose. Furthermore, he stated that it would play a huge role in Page's rise back to the main event scene.

With The Fallen Angel delivering a highly brutal and captivating encounter with the former AEW Interim EVP that ended in his victory, it remains to be seen what is next for Adam Page.

