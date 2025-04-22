Suspended AEW star lashes out

An AEW star has spoken out after being suspended. This was a very telling statement and something that will put the spotlight even more on him.

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) shocked the entire wrestling world when they turned on Adam Copeland at AEW Dynasty. They later attacked Daniel Garcia with multiple spike piledrivers before they were chased away from the ring by Adam Cole and the Undisputed Kingdom.

Tony Schiavone confirmed last week that FTR were suspended and fined by the company. However, Dax Harwood has now lashed out on Twitter with a sarcastic post. Posting a series of photos and videos, Harwood wrote:

“Suspend me?! I’m already suspended!!”

This will put more spotlight on Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler as they sit out vacationing while being suspended. It will be interesting to see how they will be added back into the fold once they make their comeback.

Dax Harwood reveals AEW plans for 2025

FTR have been on the lips of all wrestling fans, especially after what they did two weeks ago. They have firmly entrenched themselves as villains, and they have big plans.

Dax Harwood laid out his plans for FTR in a recent interview with 3NT Wrestling. He said:

“Now 2025 is rolling around, and I feel like we might have done ourselves a disservice in 2024 by being maybe a little too giving—keeping ourselves in the background a bit too much. For 2025, I want to continue building AEW, growing our television shows, and strengthening our relationship with Max now that we’ve started streaming there.”

With their intentions made clear in the interview and also with their recent actions at Dynasty and later on Collision, they will most likely have a run at the tag team titles in the near future. With the tag team division gaining momentum in 2025, whether they can lay their hands on the gold remains to be seen.

