Suspended AEW star teases coming after Adam Copeland’s (fka Edge) TNT Championship

A suspended AEW talent has hinted at his intention to go after Adam Copeland's TNT Title. The star in question is none other than Sammy Guevara.

The Rated-R Superstar finally managed to regain the TNT Championship from Christian Cage in an I Quit match on the March 20, 2024 episode of Dynamite. Copeland took The Patriarch to the limit in an extremely violent bout in Toronto, Ontario.

However, the 50-year-old seems to have a target on his back already. Shortly after Copeland's victory on Dynamite, suspended star Sammy Guevara took to social media to seemingly send a message to The Ultimate Opportunist.

Taking to X/Twitter, The Spanish God shared a picture from his TNT Title Unification Ladder Match against Cody Rhodes on the Beach Break 2022 edition of Dynamite. This can be seen as a tease to challenge Copeland's championship.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen whether Guevara pursues Adam Copeland in a bid to become a four-time TNT Champion.

Sammy Guevara sent his fans a heartfelt message amid his AEW suspension

Recently, Guevara was suspended by AEW for accidentally injuring Jeff Hardy during a No DQ match on Rampage. The 30-year-old star, who has been absent from television since February, recently shared a touching message for his supporters.

Towards the end of a recent vlog, Guevara expressed his gratitude towards his fans and spoke about learning from his past mistakes. He also discussed the topic of adversity and its effect on individuals trying to stand up to them.

"To the people who support me, whether it be at the beginning or in the middle or maybe this is your first video you've watched of mine, I just want to say thank you. I understand that I am a person who has made mistakes but I am also a person who has tried to be better."

Guevara added:

"'Roll with the punches' is a saying that I truly understand now at 30 years old. Life will throw a lot at you. But it's how you deal with those adventures that make you who you are. I know who I am and I know what I'm going after. See you at the top." [H/T, Ewrestlingnews]

It remains to be seen when Sammy Guevara makes his return to AEW programming and if he challenges Copeland for the title.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Who should be next in line to challenge Adam Copeland for the TNT Title? Daniel Garcia Sammy Guevara 0 votes View Discussion