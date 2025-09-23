Swerve Strickland breaks character to send a message to top AEW heel

Swerve Strickland has been on a hiatus from All Elite Wrestling as of late. The former AEW World Champion has been recovering from a torn meniscus, and he recently underwent successful surgery. Amid his break from wrestling, The Mogul broke his character to send a message to the top heel star of AEW.

AEW's top heel, Kyle Fletcher, recently received a positive message from Swerve Strickland following his match at AEW All Out. The Protostar faced Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship in the main event of last weekend's pay-per-view. While he failed to claim the win, it was a huge moment for the young star. Taking on Instagram, he shared a few pictures to relive his historic moment.

The Realest reacted to the 26-year-old's post with a heartfelt comment. He expressed his pride in The Protostar for his incredible performance against Hangman Page. Kyle Fletcher also responded with a like on this wholesome comment by the former AEW World Champion.

"Proud" Swerve wrote

Check out the comment below:

Strickland's comment [Image via Fletcher's Instagram]

Swerve Strickland reacted to a major moment from Kyle Fletcher's AEW All Out match

Swerve Strickland recently reacted to a major reference from Kyle Fletcher vs. Hangman Page's match from AEW All Out. During the match, the AEW World Champion performed The Mogul's iconic move, 'Big Pressure' as a tribute to his former rival.

Taking to X, Strickland said that he is honored to receive that homage. However, he posted it with a couple of annoyed emojis as a reference to their iconic rivalry from AEW over the years.

"I’m honored 😒😒😒"

The Realest and The Anxious Millennial Cowboy have been involved in several iconic matches in their career. They are known for their deeply personal rivalry from 2023-24. However, during Page's match against Jon Moxley at All In, Swerve Strickland helped him out to become the champion. That moment buried the hatchet between the two stars, marking the end of their beef.

