Swerve Strickland reacts after huge AEW All Out 2025 reference

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Sep 21, 2025 04:36 GMT
Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland
Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland [Image Credits: Swerve's X profile]

Swerve Strickland's former nemesis was in action this weekend at AEW All Out 2025. The ex-World Champion has now reacted to the latter, Hangman Page, using his move during his latest pay-per-view title defense.

After taking out both Adam Page and Kenny Omega earlier this month on Dynamite, Kyle Fletcher challenged The Cowboy to an AEW World Title bout at All Out : Toronto. The champion agreed to put his strap on the line against The Protostar under the condition that the latter would leave his manager Don Callis and his "family members" in the back for the matchup. Another condition, stipulating that the budding star would be stripped of his TNT Title if his stable-mates interfered during the match, was disclosed during their contract signing ahead of the pay-per-view.

Fletcher certainly pushed Page to his limits this Saturday at All Out 2025. Both competitors hit each other not only with their own best moves, but even those deployed by their most iconic rivals. While the TNT Champion nailed The Hangman at one point with Will Ospreay's Hidden Blade, the so-called "Main Character" of AEW battered Kyle with Kenny Omega's V-Trigger, and even Swerve Strickland's Big Pressure. After the pay-per-view, The Realest responded to a clip of his former arch-nemesis delivering the JML Driver (as the move is also known) on his opponent, writing in the caption:

"I'm honored [unimpressed sideways look emoji]," wrote Swerve.

Check out Swerve's tweet below:

In the end, Page successfully managed to retain his title against Fletcher with a decisive Buckshot Lariat.

Swerve Strickland's current whereabouts amidst his AEW hiatus

Swerve Strickland was written off of AEW programming after he failed to dethrone Kazuchika Okada for his Unified Championship last month at Forbidden Door 2025. The Rainmaker viciously ambushed The New Flavor after their bout, trapping his leg behind the ringside steel steps and battering it with a chair. Although Strickland's manager Prince Nana arrived to make the save for his client, the 46-year-old would himself be blindsided by the returning Wardlow.

Wardlow poised to attack Prince Nana at Forbidden Door
Wardlow poised to attack Prince Nana at Forbidden Door [Image Credits: All Elite Wrestling on YouTube]

Reports from August claim that The Moghul has undergone surgery for a meniscus injury he had been suffering from since 2019.

