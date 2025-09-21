AEW champion suffers heartbreaking loss in the main event of All Out 2025

A reigning AEW champion left everything in the ring during a high-stakes collision at All Out 2025. Despite his best efforts, he suffered a heartbreaking loss in the final match of the evening.The main event of AEW All Out 2025 saw TNT champion Kyle Fletcher competing in a one-on-one showdown against Hangman Adam Page for his AEW World Championship. The Protostar had one of the biggest opportunities in his thriving wrestling career and walked into the match, accompanied by Don Callis, ready to capitalize on it. At the same time, The Hangman came to Toronto, Canada, to prove his worth as a fighting champion.Both men locked horns in the middle of the squared circle as the match became a classic display of an exceptional showdown. The action spilled all over the ringside area, as Fletcher and Page hit each other with the best moves from their arsenal, from high-flying to power-packed strikes and moves.In the match's second half, Fletcher established dominance over The Millennial Cowboy after putting him through the table in the outside area and then pulverizing him inside the ring. However, Hangman returned with his fury and performed a Dead Eye on Fletcher through the table himself.Even with less gas left in the tank, both AEW stars delivered hard-hitting moves, including the V-Trigger and Package Piledriver, on each other one by one, but neither refused to give up. Witnessing the epic showdown, the crowd inside the Scotiabank Arena erupted in loud 'This is Awesome' chants.In the final moments of the bout, after both men had almost destroyed each other, Hangman Adam Page utilized a combination of a Dead Eye from the top rope and a timely Buckshot Lariat to pin Kyle Fletcher for the three count and retain his AEW World Championship.The Hangman walked away with his title reign intact, not before acknowledging Kyle Fletcher's valiant effort in the ring, who looked dejected at his failure. Following this, it will be interesting to see who will step up to him next to challenge for his championship.