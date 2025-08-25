Worst Fear About Swerve Strickland's AEW Future Has Been Reportedly Confirmed

Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland has been one of the promotion's most exciting and fastest-growing stars. The 34-year-old star challenged Kazuchika Okada at Forbidden Door 2025 for his AEW Unified Championship but proved unsuccessful in his attempt to dethrone the champion.Fightful.com recently reported that The Realest has been suffering from a torn meniscus since 2019. The wrestler has been competing with the injury since, and it was reported that the injury might force Swerve to have surgery to recover from it.That news seems to have now been confirmed by Bodyslam.net, as they reported that The King of Swerve would be undergoing surgery this Wednesday. He was subject to a brutal attack from Okada after their match got over, and it was likely done to write him off television as he gets his surgery done.Following the match between Okada and Strickland, the Unified Champion continued his assault on his challenger. He trapped Swerve's leg between the steel steps and the ring post and continued to strike his right knee repeatedly with a steel chair till Prince Nana came out with a baseball bat to defend Swerve.Former AEW champion Joins Forces With Kazuchika OkadaAfter Prince Nana came to The Realest's save following Okada's assault, former AEW TNT Champion Wardlow made his much-awaited return to the promotion. The 37-year-old star had been missing from programming since March 2024, and his return proved to be truly shocking for all the fans in attendance.Mr. Mayhem appeared to join forces with Kazuchika Okada and Don Callis as he appeared behind Nana and started attacking him mercilessly. He even took out a few security members who tried to stop the former champion. He was then confirmed as the new member of the Don Callis Family as he hugged both Callis and Okada before being welcomed by the other members of the Family.