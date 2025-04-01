Swerve Strickland breaks social media silence amid real-life controversy with WWE Hall of Famer

Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland finally broke his social media silence amid an ongoing controversy with a WWE legend. The dispute started after Booker T and Strickland commented on some real-life events.

Recently, Swerve Strickland recalled his tenure in the Stamford-based promotion. He left the company in 2021 before joining All Elite Wrestling in 2022. The former AEW World Champion recently claimed that he was mistreated backstage in the sports entertainment juggernaut despite giving his best.

Booker T noticed Strickland's comments and revealed that he confronted The Realest last weekend. The former AEW World Champion has finally broken his silence on social media amid the controversy.

On X/Twitter, Swerve Strickland reacted to his post from March 20, 2025, where he claimed that the pro wrestling world might not like his upcoming interview. He quoted the abovementioned tweet and shared a winking face emoji, seemingly addressing the reactions to his recent comments about WWE.

You can view Strickland's post below.

The back-and-forth between Strickland and Booker seems far from over. Fans will have to wait and see if they can sort things out in the future.

The former WWE star will soon challenge for the AEW World Title

Swerve Strickland is slated to challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at the Dynasty pay-per-view on Sunday. He earned the opportunity by defeating Ricochet in a number one contenders match at Revolution 2025.

Last Wednesday on Dynamite, The Realest stood tall in his promo battle with Moxley. Surprisingly, the Death Riders walked away after the former WWE star vowed to dethrone The One True King at Dynasty.

Swerve Strickland has the opportunity to become a two-time AEW World Champion on Sunday. He impressed many with his previous reign as champion. It remains to be seen if he will walk out of Dynasty 2025 as the company's top titleholder.

