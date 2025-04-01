Top WWE name has fiery response to Swerve Strickland's comments on Vince McMahon

A WWE veteran lashed out at Swerve Strickland for his recent comments about former WWE CEO Vince McMahon. The former AEW World Champion recently talked about his time in the Stamford-based company and his relationship with Vince.

Ad

The Realest star has become one of the fastest-rising stars in AEW. He had a great 2024, holding gold for several months. He will have the chance to do the same in a few days when he faces Jon Moxley at the Dynasty pay-per-view. Swerve recently talked about how the former WWE Chairman's use of the 'N' word angered him. These comments did not sit well with Booker T.

While speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, the WWE veteran said that he cannot be upset every time someone uses the slur, as he might not be able to work anywhere else with the same attitude.

Ad

Trending

"You speak on Vince McMahon and him saying the N- word, you want me to be angry black man in the company. You want me to not open doors and make spaces for people like you, that’s what you want me to do. Swerve Strickland, I hope you’re never gonna be in the movies, I hope you’re never gonna be on a movie set because you might hear somebody say the n word and if you’ve got a problem with it, they’re gonna tell your a** tto get the hell out of here, this is a movie, alright? I’m upset because more importantly I’m disappointed in Swerve Strickland because what I told him — I’ll repeat it just like I repeated it to him, you got played," he said. [H/T - Fightful]

Ad

Ad

Swerve Strickland talks about Vince McMahon hating their segment

The former AEW World Champion was one of the few up-and-rising stars in WWE. His faction, Hit Row, had a segment with Sami Zayn in 2021. When the stable went backstage, Vince McMahon seemed happy about the segment.

While speaking on VladTV, Swerve Strickland said that Sami Zayn returned to them and stated that the former WWE CEO didn't like the promo.

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Swerve defeats the True King at the Dynasty pay-per-view.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback