  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Vince McMahon
  • Vince McMahon allegedly "hated" major Sami Zayn segment on WWE SmackDown; lied about liking it backstage

Vince McMahon allegedly "hated" major Sami Zayn segment on WWE SmackDown; lied about liking it backstage

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Mar 26, 2025 09:27 GMT
Sami Zayn is a popular WWE Superstar [Photo courtesy of wwe.com]
Sami Zayn is a popular WWE Superstar [Photo courtesy of wwe.com]

A popular star has just revealed information about a Sami Zayn segment from a few years ago on WWE SmackDown. Vince McMahon had different reactions to the segment, but ultimately, he disliked it.

Ad

In 2021, the former Intercontinental Champion was in a backstage segment with Hit Row. He had some comments about their entrance, as he disliked it. He approached the faction members hoping to improve it and was even willing to demonstrate how to do a proper entrance. They joined him on the entrance ramp but eventually did not accept his offer to work together.

Speaking to VladTV on YouTube, Swerve Strickland mentioned that after the segment, everyone went backstage, and Vince McMahon commended them. He even shook Strickland's hand and told them to keep smiling and head to the locker room.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"But real quick, Vince was talking about that, and then he switched it like, ‘But we’re gonna have a lot of fun tonight, guys. We’re gonna have a lot of fun. We got some good stuff for you coming up.’ I was like okay, cool. We did a segment with Sami Zayn on SmackDown. Came in the back, shook Vince’s hand, [he’s] like, ‘That was great. You gotta smile. Make sure you put that smile on out there, whatever.’ Cool, cool. Go to the back of the locker room. We were like, ‘Okay, I think that went well.’"
Ad

He then mentioned how they met up with Sami Zayn after the segment, revealing that Vince hated it. He lied to their faces at the time.

"Then Sami Zayn comes back, he’s like, Apparently, Vince didn’t like it. Vince hated it.’ We’re like, we just saw him five minutes ago. He’s like, ‘Yup, apparently, he just didn’t like it.’ Okay," [H/T Fightful]
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Sami Zayn debunks rumors for absence in WWE

Fast forward to 2025, and Sami has been absent from the promotion for some time. Earlier this month, he competed in an Unsanctioned Match against Kevin Owens during the Elimination Chamber PLE. He has not been seen on-screen since then.

Reports mentioned that Zayn had asked for some time off after his last match. They speculated that this could be due to Ramadan, and he had to fast. This could have caused some problems as WWE is on its Europe Tour.

Ad

Sami Zayn then took to X/Twitter to debunk these claims, mentioning that this was not the reason for his absence.

It is unclear when he'll make his grand return, but his rival, Kevin Owens, has found a new problem to deal with: the returning Randy Orton. The two are set to clash at WrestleMania 41.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी