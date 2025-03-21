Real reason behind Sami Zayn's WWE absence revealed - Reports 

Sami Zayn hasn't been seen on WWE TV since Elimination Chamber 2025, where he was brutally defeated by Kevin Owens before Randy Orton's return. The match was seemingly the end of Owens and Zayn's story, allowing The Master Strategist to step out of the spotlight while selling the injuries from the encounter.

According to Fightful Select, as part of its recent edition of Select Answers, Zayn actually asked for time off following his match with KO. It was noted that it could be connected to Ramadan, which is taking place this month. It would have been difficult for him to observe fast if he had been forced to travel with the company to Europe.

It's unclear when Zayn will make his return to WWE, but the former champion has been part of some of the biggest storylines of the past few years. Hence, he deserves some time away from the company, even if it comes ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Is the storyline between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens over?

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' match at Elimination Chamber was unsanctioned and allowed them to settle their differences. The two have been friends and rivals for much of their careers, and it seems that they can now go back to being friends down the line as they always have.

Owens is in the middle of a feud with Randy Orton, the man who saved Zayn from what would have been a career-threatening Piledriver. This could lead to a WrestleMania match between The Viper and KO.

It's hard to imagine that Zayn will return to be part of this story. But he could show up following WrestleMania and pick up a story heading into Backlash 2025, which will take place in Orton's hometown in May.

Orton is expected to play a major role in the show, even though his WrestleMania match has yet to be revealed.

