Swerve Strickland comments on possible AEW-WWE collaboration: "I don't think either person is opposed"

Reigning AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland recently opened up about a possible collaboration between WWE and the Jacksonville-based promotion. Tony Khan's company often collaborates with other wrestling promotions, like New Japan Pro Wrestling.

The two companies also jointly produce the annual Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Similarly, in recent times, WWE has also joined hands with TNA. Recently, TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace made her maiden appearance on WWE's developmental brand to challenge NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez.

Perez will lock horns with Grace at the upcoming Battleground Premium Live Event. In the wake of such collaborations, there is growing anticipation of a possible collaboration between WWE and AEW. Strickland, who recently appeared on The Bootleg Kev podcast, claimed that the possibility of a collaboration between the two promotions was more likely in the current times than ever before.

Trending

Strickland also claimed that neither Tony Khan nor Triple H would be opposed to the idea.

"If there's ever a time it could happen, now is more likely than it's ever been. I don't think either person [Tony Khan and Triple H] is opposed, but if there's ever a time, like as far as Tony Khan, I don't think there's ever been a time that's more likely than now. The percentage went from 0.04 to [...] and that's more than we've ever gotten," he said. [From 59:00 to 59:43]

Several bigwigs seem to be open to an AEW-WWE collaboration

During an interview with Sports Illustrated in April 2024, WWE President Nick Khan revealed that he and the Stamford-based promotion were open to the idea of collaborating with other wrestling promotions.

Tony Khan, when asked about the possibility of a collaboration between the Jacksonville-based company and the Sports Entertainment juggernaut during an interview, gave a cryptic reply. He said:

"It's an interesting thought! It would depend on the circumstances!''

While the mere thought of having AEW stars like Bryan Danielson, MJF, Will Ospreay, and Mercedes Mone lock horns with WWE Superstars, such as Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Gunther, Randy Orton, and Bianca Belair, is exciting, it is fair to say that we are still some time away before we get to see such a collaboration between the two companies.