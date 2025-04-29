  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Swerve Strickland confirms end of an era on AEW

Swerve Strickland confirms end of an era on AEW

By Sujay
Modified Apr 29, 2025 01:40 GMT
Swerve Strickland is a top AEW star. (Image credits: Swerve Strickland
Swerve Strickland is a top AEW star (Image credits: Swerve on X)

Swerve Strickland has confirmed the end of an era in AEW and some fans will be intrigued to know what it is. The former AEW World Champion is one of the most beloved stars on the roster.

Ad

Strickland has one of the most iconic entrances in the company, with his manager Prince Nana doing his iconic dance. The fans join in too and what is also great is the video on the titantron. He has now given an update to the fans regarding the video played along during his entrance.

He has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to announce to his fans that from now on, there will be a new video each time he comes out to his iconic entrance music.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He wrote:

Alberto Del Rio returning to WWE?

“NEW TRON ALERT.”
Ad

It will be interesting to see how the fans will take to the new entrance videos given how engaged they are each time Strickland makes his way to the ring.

Bill Apter hits back at Swerve Strickland after Booker T dig

Swerve Strickland recently took a shot at WWE Hall of Famer Booker T after Dynasty went off-air. He was seen dropping some expletives and that did not sit well with some of the prominent names in wrestling.

Ad

One of them was Sportskeeda’s own Bill Apter. Speaking on UnSKripted, the veteran journalist said that he did not like it and it was very unprofessional.

“And he was, in my opinion, like Booker said, if you have something against me or whatever, talk to me face to face. But I think it was very unprofessional. And I like Swerve Strickland, I like him personally and I like what he does in the ring. But something like that takes the class out of who you are,” he said.

It is clear to see what Bill Apter thinks about this and the fans will be curious to know Strickland’s thoughts on this.

About the author
Sujay

Sujay

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Harish Raj S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications