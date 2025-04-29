Swerve Strickland confirms end of an era on AEW

Swerve Strickland has confirmed the end of an era in AEW and some fans will be intrigued to know what it is. The former AEW World Champion is one of the most beloved stars on the roster.

Strickland has one of the most iconic entrances in the company, with his manager Prince Nana doing his iconic dance. The fans join in too and what is also great is the video on the titantron. He has now given an update to the fans regarding the video played along during his entrance.

He has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to announce to his fans that from now on, there will be a new video each time he comes out to his iconic entrance music.

He wrote:

“NEW TRON ALERT.”

It will be interesting to see how the fans will take to the new entrance videos given how engaged they are each time Strickland makes his way to the ring.

Bill Apter hits back at Swerve Strickland after Booker T dig

Swerve Strickland recently took a shot at WWE Hall of Famer Booker T after Dynasty went off-air. He was seen dropping some expletives and that did not sit well with some of the prominent names in wrestling.

One of them was Sportskeeda’s own Bill Apter. Speaking on UnSKripted, the veteran journalist said that he did not like it and it was very unprofessional.

“And he was, in my opinion, like Booker said, if you have something against me or whatever, talk to me face to face. But I think it was very unprofessional. And I like Swerve Strickland, I like him personally and I like what he does in the ring. But something like that takes the class out of who you are,” he said.

It is clear to see what Bill Apter thinks about this and the fans will be curious to know Strickland’s thoughts on this.

