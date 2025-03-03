Swerve Strickland dismissed as a threat ahead of AEW Revolution

An AEW star sent a disrespectful message to Swerve Strickland on social media. The latter has been deemed as 'The Most Dangerous Man In AEW' due to his killer instinct in the squared circle. His manager, Prince Nana, has been the star's top endorser, supporting him for a couple of years now.

The Realest star is currently aiming to become the number one contender for the AEW World Championship at the Revolution pay-per-view. He is set to face Ricochet at the upcoming event in Los Angeles, with the opportunity to face Jon Moxley on the line. The match was made official last week, and the contract signing for the match will take place on the upcoming edition of Dynamite.

After Swerve defeated Clark Connors in a recent Collision episode, Prince Nana took to X/Twitter and called him the most dangerous man in the promotion. However, Ricochet claimed that no one was terrified of the former AEW World Champion and asked Nana to shut up.

"Shut up Nana. No one is afraid of Swerve," he wrote.

Prince Nana gives a huge ultimatum to Swerve Strickland

The former AEW World Champion lost to Ricochet recently. To flaunt his victory, the latter took Prince Nana's legendary robe.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, Nana claimed that he might not manage Swerve Strickland anymore if he doesn't bring back the robe from the One and Only.

"Swerve, I done took a lot of bullets for you man. Hangman Page, Sting, The Hurt Syndicate, Ricochet. To see Ricochet walking around in my legacy, with my robe, with something that means so much to this business, Swerve, I need you to fix my legacy, I need you to get my robe back. Or I don't know if I can do this anymore," he said.

It remains to be seen if the Realest star can regain his manager's robe at Revolution.

