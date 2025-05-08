Swerve Strickland finally breaks silence after big loss on AEW Dynamite

Swerve Strickland suffered a massive loss this week on AEW Dynamite. He has now broken his silence following the defeat.

Swerve Strickland has been on a quest to regain the World Championship in recent months. He challenged Jon Moxley for the title at AEW Dynasty earlier this year. However, The Young Bucks showed up during the match and hit him with the BTE Trigger, costing him the title. Since then, he has been feuding with the Bucks. This week on Dynamite, he teamed with Mike Bailey and Mark Briscoe to face the team of Ricochet and The Young Bucks, but he was on the losing end.

Following this loss, the former AEW World Champion took to X/Twitter to break his silence:

"F@%#!!!"

You can check out his tweet below:

Hangman Page made some surprising comments about Swerve Strickland

Hangman Adam Page was involved in a violent feud with Swerve Strickland for the better part of 2024. He played an instrumental role in Strickland losing his AEW World Title to Bryan Danielson at AEW All In. Their rivalry culminated in a Lights Out Steel Cage Match at All Out, where Page emerged victorious. However, it looks like Hangman hasn't forgotten about his bitter rival.

During a recent interview with FM99WNOR, Hangman Page said that stepping into the ring with Swerve brought out something in him that he had never experienced before. He also called the Realest One his least favorite person in the world.

"I certainly don't mean this in any positive way, but wrestling against Swerve Strickland has brought out something in me that I had never experienced before. He's probably my least favorite person on this planet and will be for the rest of my life, but I would be a liar if I didn't say that wrestling him the number of times that I have has brought out something different in me," he said. [H/T - AIRGold on X]

It will be interesting to see whether these two men will step into the ring again with each other again.

